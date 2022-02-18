Despicable Me 4 Announced By Universal Pictures





Despicable Me 4 is coming up in 2024 for Universal as reported by The Wrap this afternoon. However, Illumination Entertainment also announced a release for Migration from Mike White. According to the report, Universal Pictures is targeting July 4th weekend two years from now as the release window. As the fourth film in the Despicable Me franchise, there will be a ton of young viewers off of school who will be down for another adventure in that universe. For the studio, this partnership with Illumination has continued to bear fruit. Despicable Me 4 marks 15 movies made with both companies having a hand in them. Impressively, the movies have grossed over $1 billion at the box office here in the United States. Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, and Pierre Coffin will all be back for the sequel.

Talking to Comicbook.com’s Russ Burlingame, series star Carell said that crafting Gru’s brother was a bit strange to say the least. “It was exciting to create something entirely new that would fit into this world,” the comedian explained. “I love the idea of this brother; he’s not very much like Gru at all….Drew is very silly and very crazy and funny and I think Gru takes things much more seriously and is more literal.”

Here’s a synopsis of the previous movie in the series:

“Get ready for a minion laughs in the funniest blockbuster hit of the year! Vying for the title of “World’s Greatest Villain,” Gru (voiced by Steve Carell)—along with his hilarious crew of mischievous minions—plots to pull off the craziest crime of the century: steal the moon! But when Gru enlists the help of three little girls, they see something in him nobody else has ever seen: the perfect dad. From executive producer Chris Meledandri (Horton Hears a Who, Ice Age), and featuring the voices of an all-star comedic cast, including Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove and Julie Andrews.”

The previous entry in the series starred Steve Carell (Gru / Dru), Kristen Wiig (Lucy Wilde), Miranda Cosgrove (Margo), Russell Brand (Dr. Nefario), Andy Nyman (Clive), Dana Gaier (Edith), Nev Scharrel (Agnes), Trey Parker (Balthazar Bratt), Pierre Coffin (Kevin the Minion / Bob the Minion / Stuart the Minion / additional Minions) and Michael Beattie (The Scar-Faced Man).

