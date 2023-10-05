Dicks: The Musical Stars Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane Reflect on Their Friendship

Nathan Lane says "there was a lot of laughter" on the Dicks: The Musical set.

Dicks: The Musical is hitting theaters this weekend, and it sees Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reprising their roles from the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins. Both Sharp and Jackson returned to write the script for the film version, and they star in the project alongside Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bowen Yang. Dicks: The Musical isn't the first time Mullally and Lane have worked together, so ComicBook.com asked them if their friendship helped make the absurdist moments of the new comedy easier to film.

"I think that really helps," Mullally shared. "We've done a couple of other shows on Broadway and I do think it helps to have a relationship and we're friends in real life and so it all helps. And I also like to try to crack him up."

Lane added, "Yes. She's very successful at doing that. Well, yeah, there was a lot of laughter because it is so absurd, so fun, and crazy.

"Yeah," Mullally agreed. "I think there was one point at which we both had to crawl on the floor and we were like, 'Medic!'"

Larry Charles Says Oppenheimer Deserves More Death Threats Than Dicks: The Musical:

Dicks: The Musical is a queer-led Rated R romp with hilariously crude humor, terrifying puppets, and many unexpected turns. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sharp, Jackson, and Yang alongside director Larry Charles, who is best known for writing and producing episodes of Seinfeld as well as directing Borat. During the interview, we asked if the creatives were worried about offending certain people, and Charles explained why he thinks Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer should be more controversial than Dicks: The Musical.

"You're not the first person to ask about these death threats and things like that. But really Oppenheimer should be getting death threats. Not this," Charles proclaimed. "He killed millions of people and everybody's like, 'Oh, Academy Award.' But here we have Bowen Yang as God, and everybody's all upset that we're going to get death threats. I don't get it. I really don't."

Sharp added, "The truth is, we really were thinking more about the people that would get this movie more than the people that wouldn't. We were making a movie that we were like, 'We get this.' And I know there are people who are crazy enough to get it, and anybody else will buy a ticket anyway," he added while blowing a kiss to the camera.

"Unlike Oppenheimer, the Japanese will love this," Yang joked.

You can watch our interview with Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally above. Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the creatives behind Dicks: The Musical.

Dicks: The Musical will be released exclusively in theaters on October 6th.

Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike.