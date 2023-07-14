Only Murders in the Building: Why Nathan Lane Isn't Returning for Season 3

Hulu's hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building will be returning for its highly anticipated third season this summer, but some of the shows most familiar faces won't be joining the party this time around. Both Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan confirmed to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak earlier this year that they weren't in Season 3 of the series, despite having pivotal roles in the first two installments. This week, more information was revealed in regards to Lane's absence.

Teddy Dimas won't be in the new season of Only Murders in the Building because of a scheduling conflict. Lane recently revealed to Deadline that the filming of the new Only Murders season conflicted with his recent run on the Broadway play Pictures From Home.

The character of Teddy hasn't been written out of the show or anything like that. Should there be a fourth season, the door remains open for Lane to come back. It feels safe to assume the same goes for Ryan.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Hulu confirmed earlier this summer that the third season of Only Murders in the Building will officially debut on the service on August 8th.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded with the murder that will be investigated in Season 3. A new character played by Paul Rudd dies on stage during the opening night of a new play, and Season 3 will follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they try to find out what happened. Meryl Streep was announced as a part of the cast when production started on Season 3, joining Paul Rudd as the biggest new additions. It's unclear at this point how Streep's character will fit into the story, but it's likely that she's involved in the same stage production as Rudd's character.

Only Murders in the Building Cast

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short have led the cast of Only Murders in the Building for the first two seasons, and they will all reprise their roles for Season 3. Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep have also joined the cast for the upcoming season, and they look to play important roles in the new mystery.

