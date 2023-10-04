Larry Charles Explains Why Oppenheimer Should Be More Controversial Than Dicks: The Musical (Exclusive)

Dicks: The Musical is a new musical comedy from A24 that's an adaptation of the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson. Both Sharp and Jackson returned to write the script for the film version, and they star in the project as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. The movie also features Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and SNL's Bowen Yang as God.

Dicks: The Musical may sound like The Parent Trap, but it's a queer-led Rated R romp with hilariously crude humor, terrifying puppets, and many unexpected turns. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sharp, Jackson, and Yang alongside director Larry Charles, who is best known for writing and producing episodes of Seinfeld as well as directing Borat. During the interview, we asked if the creatives were worried about offending certain people, and Charles explained why he thinks Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer should be more controversial than Dicks: The Musical.

"You're not the first person to ask about these death threats and things like that. But really Oppenheimer should be getting death threats. Not this," Charles proclaimed. "He killed millions of people and everybody's like, 'Oh, Academy Award.' But here we have Bowen Yang as God, and everybody's all upset that we're going to get death threats. I don't get it. I really don't."

Sharp added, "The truth is, we really were thinking more about the people that would get this movie more than the people that wouldn't. We were making a movie that we were like, 'We get this.' And I know there are people who are crazy enough to get it, and anybody else will buy a ticket anyway," he added while blowing a kiss to the camera.

"Unlike Oppenheimer, the Japanese will love this," Yang joked.

You can watch our hilarious conversation with Charles, Sharp, Jackson, and Yang in the video above. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the creatives behind Dicks: The Musical as well as stars Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

Dicks: The Musical will be released exclusively in theaters on October 6th.

Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike.