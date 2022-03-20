Did Deadpool 3 Director Just Tease a Hulk Team Up?





Deadpool 3‘s director could be teasing a team-up with The Hulk in the upcoming MCU feature. Shawn Levy is going to be in the captain’s chair for the Marvel Studios movie after directing both Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in The Adam Project. The news came through recently and it sent Marvel fans spiraling. Well, now Levy has posted an image of the two actors on the set of the Netflix movie with stickers of their Avengers heroes in view. That won’t ignite any social media commentary at all. With the nature of the director’s relationship with Reynolds, you could basically see anyone in the next Deadpool film. With their combined experience with Hugh Jackman, a lot of fans are hoping to see the actor dust off his claws as Wolverine. Nothing has been confirmed yet though, and that won’t stop the masses from dreaming.

Another point of discussion would be that no one knows what the plot of Deadpool 3 will be. So, there’s a lot of room for where the story will go. In an interview with Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, Levy talked about how much he would love to get Jackman and Reynolds back in the same movie together. Fans have demanded the pairing for literal years, and the resolution could be at hand.

https://twitter.com/ShawnLevyDirect/status/1505636297502707717?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy previously said. “That will happen, and that will be me.”

On the press tour for The Adam Project, Reynolds also said that the prospect of teaming with his friend would be amazing.

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com during the interview where he voiced his support for Levy to handle Deadpool 3. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.”

The Deadpool star told Collider that they were still in the process of writing the movie last year, “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Would you like to see Hulk in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!