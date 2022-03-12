Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth’s first official Marvel Studios film. Today’s Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be far behind?

Levy didn’t try to hide his excitement at working with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in an interview with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis for The Adam Project. The director noted how Jackman is responsible for bringing him together with the Deadpool star. When it was brought up how the Wolverine actor was snuck into Free Guy, Levy was asked when he would bring both stars together in one of his films again.

“I’m not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy said. “That will happen, and that will be me.”

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showing his support for the idea of a Deadpool 3 directed by Levy and bringing Jackman into the cast. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.” According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in August of 2021, Deadpool 3 is in active development.

Levy does have a favorite Marvel hero and a fun idea for him. “I used to love Spidey,” Levy said. “I would be Spidey in my basement and I’d take underwear and put them on my head backwards for the eye holes…If anyone’s listening, I would do a super like do-it-yourself, homemade Spidey. Forget the suit. We’ll save hundreds of millions. A set of underwear on the head. We’re good to go, Tom Holland.”

Hugh Jackman has spoken out on a possible return as Wolverine in a Marvel Studios project. In a conversation with Jake’s Takes, Jackman said he isn’t going to be stepping into that Wolverine costume any time soon, unfortunately.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

