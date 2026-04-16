Thor Battles Doom In Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Footage (But When Will Marvel Release It?)

The Avengers movies have always been ambitious affairs, but Marvel Studios is arguably taking its biggest swing yet with Avengers: Doomsday. After all the ups and downs of the Multiverse Saga, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are looking to bring this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close by telling a sprawling, epic story that sees multiple superhero teams from different realities square off against the villainous Doctor Doom. Playing the iconic antagonist, of course, is Marvel legend Robert Downey Jr., who’s trading Iron Man’s helmet for a different kind of mask. Fans have waited a long time to see the villain in action, and CinemaCon attendees were lucky enough to get a taste of what’s in store.

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During their panel tonight at CinemaCon, Marvel Studios screened a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer. The biggest talking point is that it finally shows Downey’s Doom (Downey is speaking with an accent for his portrayal). To illustrate how powerful the villain is, there is a scene where Thor tries to attack Doom with Stormbreaker, and Doom holds the weapon with his fingers. Other sequences featured include Shang-Chi battling Gambit and Thor attempting to rally his fellow heroes with an inspirational speech about why they need to work together. There are also other notable moments featuring X-Men characters, such as Charles Xavier and Magneto sharing a moment together and Mystique shapeshifting.

The trailer ends with Steve Rogers having a reunion with his old friend Thor. The God of Thunder is incredulous, but Steve (who is sporting long hair and a beard) lifts Mjolnir to prove that it’s actually him.

When Will Marvel Release the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As exciting as it is to read about the Avengers: Doomsday footage that was shown, it obviously doesn’t compare to actually watching it. Those who weren’t in attendance at CinemaCon are probably wondering when Marvel Studios will post the trailer online. Tonight would have seemed like the ideal time to officially release it, capitalizing on the buzz being generated on social media in the aftermath of the panel. However, there’s a good reason why Marvel continues to sit on the Doomsday trailer even as positive reactions come pouring in. Another upcoming Disney franchise blockbuster was spotlighted at CinemaCon today.

Before showcasing Avengers: Doomsday, Lucasfilm took the stage to highlight May’s The Mandalorian and Grogu. The final trailer for the new Star Wars film was released online shortly after, accompanying the announcement of tickets going on sale. If Marvel shared the Doomsday trailer only a few short moments later, it would have completely undercut The Mandalorian and Grogu, which would not have been a smart move. There’s a little over a month remaining until Mandalorian and Grogu premieres, meaning this is the homestretch for what’s been an uneven marketing campaign. Disney needs to put everything it has to boost the Star Wars movie and get people excited for the franchise’s return to theaters. We are still eight months away from Doomsday.

Since The Mandalorian and Grogu is seemingly the top priority for Disney’s marketing department right now, Marvel fans shouldn’t expect to see a new Doomsday trailer for another few weeks. It wouldn’t be surprising if the preview was attached to The Mandalorian and Grogu. As evidenced by the four Doomsday teasers that were attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash over the winter, the Mouse House is no stranger to corporate synergy. The studio using its main summer tentpole to promote its major holiday season release makes a lot of sense.

Once The Mandalorian and Grogu is out, then Disney can go all out with the Doomsday marketing blitz. After Marvel skipped Hall H at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it wouldn’t be a shock if they returned there with a massive panel centered around Doomsday, showcasing new footage and bringing the film’s massive ensemble cast together on stage. For Marvel fans eager to see what’s in store for Doomsday, the wait for the full trailer has been frustrating, but it sounds like it will be worth it.

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