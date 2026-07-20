Despite Concerns, Marvel Fans Excited About First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: “Gave Me Goosebumps”

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their best look yet at the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise following Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The footage confirms Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) as the film’s central antagonist, a multiversal threat significant enough to push the Avengers into direct conflict with the X-Men. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) also emerges as a leader figure in footage, uniting Earth’s scattered heroes against the encroaching danger, while Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) rejoins the fight and reclaims Mjolnir. There’s a lot to unpack, especially because the trailer comes after months of speculation. Still, fan reaction has been mostly positive so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The community has praised Marvel Studios for protecting the film’s plot from spoilers while still delivering standout action beats, including a clash between Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), as well as a matchup between Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Those specific pairings generated some of the loudest reactions from the fanbase, with viewers zeroing in on team-up combinations that have never appeared together on screen before. “Shangchi vs Gambit is gonna be so insane,” Redditor domomon wrote, echoing a sentiment shared throughout the trailer’s comment sections since its release.

“I’m really liking Downey’s Doom accent here. It’s perfect,” Redditor DavidTheJohnson wrote, capturing a broader appreciation for Downey Jr.’s commitment to reinventing himself as Marvel’s next great villain after more than a decade spent playing Tony Stark. Fans further praised how the footage positions Thor as the central figure rallying Earth’s heroes, placing him at the center of the trailer’s ensemble moments. It’s the God of Thunder who’ll force Sam’s Avengers and the New Avengers to join forces, and he’s also seen with the Fantastic Four. “Thor warning everyone of the danger of the situation really sells it,” Redditor matito29 wrote, highlighting how the trailer establishes the stakes of the conflict before Doom himself fully enters the fray.

Dr. Doom has Thor Terrified. Also it seems like Thor has taken command and will be the Leader of all of the Heroes pic.twitter.com/If5BGsiddh — JJ 😈 (@KingJordan_57) July 20, 2026

Fans Still Have Some Reasonable Concerns About Avengers: Doomsday

The bloom may very well be off the rose with the MCU, but I can’t help but get excited when these characters I have grown up with over the last 30 years all come together. I’m here for the fan service and nonsense. Will be seated day 1. — In Gard We Trust (@MadisonMessiah) July 20, 2026

“I was hyped for IW and Endgame after those trailers dropped. This one didn’t do it for me. I hope I’m wrong,” Redditor TallCan_Specialist wrote, articulating a skepticism that surfaced throughout the trailer’s reaction threads. That hesitation stems partly from context, as Avengers: Doomsday arrives in a dramatically different cultural moment than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Unlike the saga that preceded it, which built toward its climax across a full decade of interconnected setup, Doomsday must reintroduce a fractured, multiversal roster spanning several separate franchises within a single film.

Trailer had me like 😐

Spider-Man BND was better — SpursVentura 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@SpursVentura) July 20, 2026

“I don’t think it’s possible for them to hit the high of the Infinity Saga again. The combination of characters everyone knows and loves with a clear antagonist has already been done, and people aren’t going to want old characters to return even more than they have,” Redditor ikarus3426 wrote. That argument underlined Doomsday‘s unique challenges, as the film must juggle newly folded-in properties like the X-Men and Fantastic Four while simultaneously paying off established Avengers relationships, a balancing act Endgame never needed to attempt within its own self-contained saga.

How Bro Color grading is really good and cgi is Not Bad. They still have almost half a year — devin (@moinoich) July 20, 2026

Beyond narrative expectations, a portion of the trailer’s criticism has centered on its visual effects. Several fans singled out the confrontation between Thor and Doom as noticeably unfinished, with some viewers saying that certain shots look like generative AI. However, with Avengers: Doomsday still five months from its release, the studio has ample time to address the unfinished effects before the film reaches theaters. Whether Marvel Studios uses that window to polish the sequence will likely shape how the finished film is ultimately received.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.

Are you excited about the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!