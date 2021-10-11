Disney and 20th Century Reveal First Clip for New Animated Movie Ron’s Gone Wrong

Disney and 20th Century have released the first clip for the new animated film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. In the clip, a “Best Friend out of the Box” robot doesn’t exactly work quite the way its new owner expects when it comes to setting up the device’s name – which appears to frustrate the robot’s young owner. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of a world where android friends have replaced phones as the go-to device and when a socially awkward middle school student named Barney finally gets his own device, Ron, the robot doesn’t turn out to be the helpful best friend that Barney is expecting. With Ron’s humorous malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, the pair are launched into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.



Ron’s Gone Wrong features an all-star voice cast that includes Zach Galifianakis (A Wrinkle in Time, The Hangover), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, Luca), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).



Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas). Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2) serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat). Ron’s Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.



Ron’s Gone Wrong is set to open in theaters on October 22nd.



