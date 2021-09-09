Ron’s Gone Wrong New Trailer Released by Disney

A brand new trailer for Ron’s Gone Wrong has arrived! The animated film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation tells the story of a world where android pals have replaced phones as the go-to device for just about everybody. A socially awkward middle school student named Barney finally gets his own device, Ron, who doesn’t turn out to be the helpful best friend that Barney is expecting. Ron’s Gone Wrong is every bit as much about the difficulties of navigating middle school as it is the dangers of our media age, while also aiming to have a ton of fun along the way.

Disney debuted the second trailer for Ron’s Gone Wrong on Thursday morning, giving viewers a new glimpse at the upcoming movie. The trailer, which you can watch in the video above, shows off the film’s incredible voice cast. Ron’s Gone Wrong stars the likes of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ron’s Gone Wrong below.

“20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas). Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2) serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat). Ron’s Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Ron’s Gone Wrong arrives in theaters on October 22nd.