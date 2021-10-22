Ron's Gone Wrong Trailer Released

20th Century Studios has teamed up with the U.K.-based studio Locksmith Animation to deliver a brand new animated adventure, hitting theaters this fall. The new film is called Ron's Gone Wrong, and it tells the story of a middle school boy who gets a digitally-connected device named Ron as a new friend. Unfortunately, unlike the devices that most of the other kids have, Ron doesn't exactly work as he's supposed to.

On Tuesday morning, Disney and 20th Century released the very first trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong, showing off its story and stellar animation. You can check it out in the video above!

Ron's Gone Wrong features an all-star voice cast that includes Zach Galifianakis (A Wrinkle in Time, The Hangover), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, Luca), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

You can check out the official synopsis for Ron's Gone Wrong below.

"20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship."

Ron's Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas). Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2) serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat). Ron's Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

What do you think of the first trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong? Are you excited to check it out this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Ron's Gone Wrong hits theaters on October 22nd.