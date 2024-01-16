Disney+ Announces Apple Vision Pro Launch

Disney is bringing some of your favorite universes to Apple Vision Pro. On February 2, fans of the computing company and the entertainment giant will be able to customize their own In-Home 3D experiences. Disney has developed some amazing visages from the massive franchises under their belt. When putting on the Apple Vision Pro headset, users can explore four digital environments based on Monsters Inc.'s Scare Floor, Marvel's Avengers Tower, Tatooine from Star Wars and a digital theater inspired by Disney's El Capitan in Hollywood.

In addition, 3D movies will be available for Apple Vision Pro users. Avatar: The Way of Water, Encanto, Elemental, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens will all be leaping off the screen. As time moves on, Disney+ subscribers will have access to more titles with their account. Apple TV app users can also rent or purchase these 3D movies too. People who already own the original version that included 3D get access on their Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost.

"At Disney, we're constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences," said Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company's CEO. "Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We're proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."

Apple Vision Pro Launches In February

(Photo: Apple/Disney)

Clearly, Apple is charged up about the future of the Apple Vision Pro headset. When the product was unveiled, many in the tech community heralded this device as the possible killer app for VR headsets. A big reason it will probably perform better is that the AR technology at the heart of the Apple Vision Pro allows you to see the outside room if you want to. A big stumbling block in the really days of VR headsets was mobility. Either you had to be connected to a computer or there was a large battery pack to carry around. The technology is moving forward.

"Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing wrote in a press release. "Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments. It's unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can't wait for them to experience it for themselves."

Disney and Apple's Relationship.

The tail end of 2023 saws many observers thinking that Apple could end up purchasing Disney. Well, that has not materialized. It feels like that was just time-wasting from bored analysts. The recent box office performance across the board in the entertainment industry paints a picture of a world in flux. (Go ahead and tally all the numbers from movies not involving Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan, Nintendo, James Cameron or Spider-Man since 2020.) Despite all these rumors, Disney chief Bob Iger says that they're focused on their goals and not about mergers.

"I just am not going to speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company whether they're a technology company or not," Iger previously said. "Obviously anyone who wanted to speculate about such things will happen immediately consider the global regulatory environment, I'll say no more than that. It's not something that we obsess about."

