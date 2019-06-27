Disney+ Begins Production On New Movie Flora & Ulysses

Disney is already knee-deep in developing new projects for its upcoming Disney+ service, and it has officially begun production on a brand new movie for the service titled Flora & Ulysses. The film is an adaptation of the award-winning Children’s Book by Kate DiCamillo and will be directed by Lena Khan, whose first feature film The Tiger Hunter was received well by fans and was financed by crowdfunding. Now Khan will take on Flora & Ulysses, which will revolve around a young comic book fan who saves a Squirrel with amazing powers. You can find the official description for Flora & Ulysses below.

“Flora & Ulysses tells the story of 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, who saves a squirrel she names Ulysses only to have its unique superhero powers wreak havoc in a series of humorous, antic-filled adventures that ultimately change Flora’s life—and her outlook—forever.”

Matilda Lawler will play the role of Flora and is making her film debut after starring in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman on Broadway. Alyson Hannigan of How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame will play the role of Flora’s mother Phyllis, who is a romance writer, while Ben Schwartz from Parks and Recreation and Modern Family will play the part of Flora’s father George.

The part of William, who is Flora’s new but slightly annoying friend in the film, will be played by Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, while Miller, who is an overly zealous animal control officer will be played by Community and The Tiger Hunter star Danny Pudi.

“Flora & Ulysses” is produced by Academy Award®️–nominated film producer Gil Netter (“Life of Pi,” “The Blind Side,” “Marley and Me”), and James Powers (“The Maze Runner” series) and Katterli Frauenfelder (“Dumbo,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”) are the executive producers. The book was adapted for the screen by Brad Copeland (“Ferdinand,” “Wild Hogs”).



Khan and the producers assembled a talented roster of filmmakers, including director of photography Andrew Dunn (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”); production designer Michael Fitzgerald (“Medal of Honor,” “The Tiger Hunter”); editor Lee Haxall (“Always Be My Maybe”); and costume designer Mona May (“Santa Clarita Diet,” “Enchanted”).

The new Disney+ streaming service will launch in the United States on November 12th, though Flora & Ulysses does not have a release date yet.