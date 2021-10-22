Disney Channel Confirms Under Wraps Remake For 2021

✖

Under Wraps, the first-ever Disney Channel original movie, is officially getting a remake. The news had already broken back in early October, but the announcement came today that the movie had a cast and director attached, and would be coming to the network in 2021. The original film followed a group of kids who befriended a mummy they found in a creepy neighborhood house. The unofficial synopsis for the new version sounds like not much has changed, with the original report reading, "Friends Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy accidentally revive and release a mummy from its sarcophagus in the days leading up to Halloween. At first terrified, they quickly learn that the Mummy- who they affectionately name 'Harold'- is actually very sweet and in dire need of assistance."

Deadline broke the news today that Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle), Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma) and Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) will star in the comedy, which they say will begin production in Vancouver soon.

"Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies,” Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president of original movies at Disney Channel told Deadline. “We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day."

The original report suggested that the new movie would likely debut on Disney+, which revealed a special hub for all of its current Halloween offerings last month. There is an entire list just for movies, one for shorts and specials, another for Disney Channel Halloween episodes, one for Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and a final list filled with The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes.

Hocus Pocus, one of the most popular movies every October, is the headliner for Disney+. Other films on the list include Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Halloweentown, Mr. Boogedy, Phantom of the Megaplex, and Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire. Disney Channel shows with Halloween programming available include Even Stevens, Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, The Proud Family, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. All 31 seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming too, with thirty of those seasons having their own "Treehouse" episodes.

