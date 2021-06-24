Disney Classic Leaving Netflix in a Few Weeks

✖

The Princess and the Frog is one of Disney's most beloved animated films, but for fans who have been enjoying the film on Netflix time is running out. The Princess and the Frog will be leaving the streaming service next month along with a variety of other titles, though fans will have until July 15 to watch. The film is also currently available to stream on Disney+.

Released in December 2009 The Princess and the Frog features Disney's first Black princess and is loosely based on the novel The Frog Princess by E.D. Baker and the Brothers Grimm fairy tale The Frog Prince. Set in New Orleans, the film follows Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose), a hardworking waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant but after kissing a prince who has been turned into a frog by an evil witch doctor, Dr. Facilier, is herself turned into a frog and has to find a way to be restored to her human form before time runs out.

The film was well-received by both audiences and critics and was even nominated for three Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards, one for Best Animated Feature and two for Best Original Song. The film continues to remain popular more than a decade after its release as well. In December, a spinoff series, Tiana, was announced during Disney's investor day for Disney+. That series is set for 2022.

Beyond the film's enduring popularity, its impact as the first Disney animated film to feature a Black princess also continues. Rose recently spoke about her character Tiana's legacy during a Juneteenth celebration in her hometown of Bloomfield, Connecticut. During her speech, Rose noted that she had brought the premiere of The Princess and the Frog to the area before its global release and explained that it was important for her that the film have a positive impact on the children of the community.

"I wanted our children to know that they are me, that I am them, that there is zero difference with what I can accomplish and what they can accomplish. Their hand is on it, they just don't know," she said (via Fox 61).

The Princess and The Frog will leave Netflix on July 15. The film is also available to stream on Disney+.