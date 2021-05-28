Disney Features Cruella Tweets On Red Carpet

Cruella is having its big day on the Red Carpet and Disney wants fans to get in on the act. On Twitter, the company asked some of the biggest supporters to tweet their feelings about the 101 Dalmatians prequel. The best Tweets will be featured live and that’s been enough to get the creative juices flowing for a lot of folks. People have been waiting for the day of release since that first trailer ran social media. It’s been inescapable for Disney fans. This feels like a fresh take that could pan out any number of ways with theaters across the United States opening back up. Emma Stone certainly looks the part, but will that mean enough for audiences who were raised on the animated version. Check out Disney’s tweet down below:

Glam up the red carpet with your tweets. Use #CruellaPremiere and your tweets may be featured on the carpet. 💋🖤 pic.twitter.com/9weJ6VeHTy — Cruella (@cruella) May 13, 2021

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak had the chance to interview costume designer Jenny Beavan about the film’s decision to not exactly mirror Glenn Close’s wardrobe.

Beavan began, "Because it's an origin movie and those two are where our film sort of ends up, but probably 10 years after because that was set in the '90s and we were '70s, so even later, in 20 years. So, no, other than the fact that, you know, the Cruella character does seem to be defined by black and white, and obviously, there's a bit of red that comes in and the Dalmatians are an important part of it. But no, I didn't really."

She added, "I did look at Jasper and Horace, particularly in the animation, and felt that there was something lovely about the way they were drawn and their colors. So, I slightly brought that into Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser's costumes. But they were probably the most influenced in any way by the animation. I just wanted to sort of make sure that you could believe that, eventually, [Emma Stone] could become Glenn Close. That was about as far as my influence went."

