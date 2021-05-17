Disenchanted: Disney Reveals Lead Role as Production Begins on Enchanted Sequel

✖

Disney reveals newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino will play the lead role in Disenchanted, the 15-years-later sequel to 2007's Enchanted. Baldacchino joins a previously revealed cast that includes returning Enchanted stars Amy Adams as Giselle of Andalasia, Patrick Dempsey as her real-life "prince" Robert Phillip, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine. Baldacchino, whose credits include roles in School Spirits and Ask for Jane, will play Morgan Philip, the daughter of Dempsey's character who was a spirited six-year-old (played by Rachel Covey) in the original film directed by Kevin Lima.

Announcing the start of production on Instagram, Walt Disney Studios shared a look at Adams and director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) when introducing the full cast of Disenchanted. Along with the newly-announced Baldacchino, the cast includes Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Disney's Big Shot), Jayma Mays (Glee, Trial & Error), Kolton Stewart (Some Assembly Required), and Oscar Nunez (The Office).

Adams and Shankman surprised Baldacchino with the news in a video published on Disney's Instagram, which you can watch in the gallery above.

"Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey recently told Variety about the decade-plus wait for an Enchanted 2. "It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

In the sequel streaming next year, Dempsey said, "I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

Disney's Disenchanted is streaming on Disney+ in 2022.