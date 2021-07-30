Jungle Cruise: The Rock Shares Movie's Poster, Teases “Most Fun Adventure of a Lifetime”

✖

This week saw the long-awaited trailer for Jungle Cruise, the upcoming Disney action flick that's set to star Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie is hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access in July, and a new poster was just released! In fact, Johnson took to Instagram to show off the poster and tease a lot of excitement for moviegoers.

"So damn cool to see you all this HYPED for our epic JUNGLE CRUISE 🚢 🗺🌍 Reactions to our new trailer have been 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾!! Emily and I can’t wait to lead our global campaign and have you join us for the most FUN ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!! Hype is real. Anticipation is building! ALL ABOARD... but BEWARE ☠️☠️😈," Johnson wrote. You can check out the poster below:

In addition to Blunt and Johnson, Jungle Cruise will also feature Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with a screenplay from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Are you excited about Jungle Cruise? Do you plan to see it in theatres or watch it on Disney+? Tell us in the comments!

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

