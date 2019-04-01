The Disney Mickey Mouse ‘Steamboat Willie’ LEGO Set is Available Now

Mickey and Minnie Mouse debuted in the short film Steamboat Willie at New York’s Colony Theater on November 18th, 1928. If you do the math, that would make them 90 years old, and the LEGO Ideas 21317 Steamboat Willie set is a belated celebration of that milestone.

The Steamboat Willie set was first submitted to LEGO Ideas by Máté Szabó in 2016, and quickly earned the 10,000 votes needed for official consideration. The production version includes 751 pieces, Mickey and Minnie minifigures (plus Mickey’s parrot), hidden wheels, moving steam pipes, rotating paddle wheels, an adjustable crane, and more in a stunning black and white color scheme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re guessing that the Steamboat Willie LEGO set is going to be popular with collectors, so if you want to get your hands on one head on over to the LEGO Shop and secure one for $89.99 starting today, April 1st. The official description and feature list is available below.

“Disney Mickey Mouse fans will love this LEGO Ideas 21317 Steamboat Willie building toy marking the 90th anniversary of the most famous cartoon character ever. Mickey Mouse made his screen debut in a 1928 black-and-white animated short film called ‘Steamboat Willie’, which was also the first Disney film to have synchronized sound. This LEGO brick version of the S.S. Willie features steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along. The boat’s bridge has room for a minifigure and play-inspiring nautical details such as the ship’s wheel, life buoy and buildable bell. On deck there is a working crane to lift the ‘potato bin’ cargo aboard and this unique toy building set comes with new-for-April-2019 Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse minifigures, each with special silver-colored decoration, plus a parrot figure. An ideal LEGO set for kids and adults to recreate scenes from the original Mickey Mouse cartoon or simply build and display this striking monochrome model.”

On a related note, LEGO has also released their sets for Avengers: Endgame and the 20th anniversary of their Star Wars partnership. Jump on those while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.