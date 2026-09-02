Mr. T’s Iconic Rocky Outfit Is Up for Grabs, and We Pity the Fool Who Misses It

There are few sports movies that have the global recognition of the Rocky franchise. Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar-winning 1976 movie spawned several sequels, the Creed trilogy, and an upcoming TV series continuing the legacy of Rocky Balboa beyond the character himself. When it comes to the original movies though, it was the adversaries that Rocky came up against that helped cement the saga in movie history. Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed, Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, and Mr.T’s Clubber Lang became instantly recognisable and quoted characters, which means the sale of the latter’s screen-used costume is sure to be a knockout at Goldin’s upcoming movie memorabilia auction. Rocky III introduced Mr. T’s brash and intimidating challenger to Rocky, with his run of meme-worthy one-liners before memes were a thing. Now the powder blue robe and shorts ensemble is set to head to a new home for the right price.

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Rocky III is considered one of the best Rocky movies, and its most pivotal moments comes when Lang steps into the ring for his first bout with Stallone’s over-confident Rocky. The fight is quick and brutal, with Lang the victor and taking the World Heavyweight Championship crown. This event sends Rocky on a journey to rediscover what he has lost, with the help of his old adversary, Apollo Creed. The fight is what drives the story for the rest of the movie, giving Stallone’s jaded hero a purpose as he attempts to bring back the “eye of the tiger” and win his title in a rematch. The costume hitting the auction block is the one worn by Mr. T in this scene as he muscles his way through the crowds to the ring for the fight. While it may not be made up of much, this two-piece set is right up there with any other prop from the franchise as a championship contender that could land a big win.

The Details Make This a Sports Movie Grail

Although a robe and shorts set may sound like a very simple affair, the detailing of the costume is what sets it apart. The satin robe includes bell sleeves, hood and ivory satin shawl lapels and cuffs, as well as hip pockets and stretch lining. In short, this is not your average robe and even as a movie prop the effort that was put into making it look exactly the part is something that many believe just doesn’t happen anymore in movies. Of course, the defining feature of the robe is the embroidered wording on the back, which reads, “Clubber Lang – South Side Slugger.” The matching shorts complete the look, with “CLUBBER” written across the waistband. One thing that instantly stands out about these items from the pictures shared on the auction site, is that they by no means in perfect condition, with aging marks, discoloration and some small stains only adding to the authenticity of a worn piece of cinema history. This is something that will certainly help the sale price tick up a little more on the day the auction ends.

The Rocky franchise was revitalized when returning under the title of Creed, with Michael B. Jordan appearing as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo. For collectors of movie memorabilia – and sports movies in particular – this kind of costume is one that would be a prize of any collection. With the starting bid at $25,000, there is plenty of reasons for serious collectors to show an interest in this, whether that is for it belonging to one of the franchise’s most iconic antagonists, or that it was worn by one of the most recognisable stars of the 1980s, with Mr. T using his Rocky III role as a breakout to becoming a small screen icon thanks to his role as B.A Baracus in The A-Team. As Lang would have said himself, we pity the fool who lets this one slip through their fingers without putting up a fight.