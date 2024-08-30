Disney Movie Insiders Is Shutting Down, and This Is Your Last Chance to Use Your Points

After 18 years, the Disney Movie Insiders program is shutting down. The loyalty program allowed fans of Disney, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, and Pixar to earn rewards by submitting eligible movie tickets and linking Disney+ subscriptions to their Disney Movie Insiders account. Fans could earn rewards ranging from gift cards to exclusive collectibles and more. According to DisneyMovieInsiders.com, members will still have a few months to use their points. The last day to redeem rewards will be December 3rd at 11:59 PM PT while the last day to earn points will be September 6th at 11:59 PM PT.

“As a valued Member, we would like to inform you that Disney Movie Insiders will be sunset as of December 4th, 2024,” the site explains. “Our members’ passion for content across The Walt Disney Studios has always been at the heart of our program. We are incredibly grateful for your participation in the program and enthusiasm over the years. Over the coming weeks, we encourage you to redeem your points for rewards from our collection. Points can continue to be used on a variety of offerings, including posters, movies, Disney Gift Cards, sweepstakes, and more. We greatly appreciate your loyalty, support, and understanding.”

You can learn how to redeem your final points here.

Disney Is Having a Successful Year at the Box Office:

Inside Out 2 cruises to 2024’s best opening day.

It’s an interesting time for the Disney Movie Insiders program to shut down considering Disney is having such a successful year at the box office. Thanks to Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney has earned over $3 billion at the box office in 2024.

Inside Out 2 has been dominating the box office ever since it was released in mid-June. It took no time for the film to become the highest-grossing animated movie ever made in addition to cracking the top ten box office earners of all time. Earlier this week, the Pixar movie reached another milestone by becoming the first-ever animated movie to cross $1 billion overseas.

As for Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel Studios film has broken multiple box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. This weekend, this MCU film is once again expected to be the highest earner at the box office.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for more updates about the 2024 box office and all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.