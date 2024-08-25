Inside Out 2 Just Broke a Huge International Box Office Record

While everyone is currently talking about the box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel movie has a long way to go to become the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Currently, that title belongs to Inside Out 2, which has been dominating the box office ever since it was released in mid-June. It took no time for the film to become the highest-grossing animated movie ever made in addition to cracking the top ten box office earners of all time. This weekend, the Pixar movie reached another milestone by becoming the first-ever animated movie to cross $1 billion overseas.

According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 just reached $1.003 billion at the international box office, bringing its worldwide total to $1.649 billion. In the history of theatrical releases, 55 movies have surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but only 12 have managed to do so internationally. Over the years, there has been debate if The Lion King (2019) counts as live-action, but since Walt Disney Studios does not consider the film to be animated, its $1.1 billion takeaway overseas does not count as a win for animation.

Thanks to Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney has earned over $3 billion at the box office this year.

Will Inside Out 3 Happen?

Inside Out 2 cruises to 2024’s best opening day.

Pixar executive Pete Docter recently told Fandango that they’re “thinking of ideas” for a third Inside Out film.

“We’re in the same place we were after [Inside Out],” Docter said. “We’re just like, ‘Okay, well if we were going to do something, what would it be?’ And we’re kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows?”

He went on to explain that ideas from both Inside Out and Inside Out 2 could make their way into a potential Inside Out 3. He explained that when he directed the first installment, he thought there was a big world to work with that we only saw a portion of.

“I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there,” Docter said. “So, there’s a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn’t work for story reasons — [they] didn’t fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with.”

