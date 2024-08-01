Inside Out 2 Cracks All-Time Top 10 After Passing The Avengers at the Box Office

After Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga failed to impress at the box office, many film fans worried it would be a tame summer, but that hasn’t been the case. While everyone was busy talking about the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, another 2024 hit just passed a huge milestone. Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Now, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 is about to hit $1.524 globally, which means it will surpass Furious 7‘s $1.515 billion and The Avengers‘ $1.521 billion to secure the #10 spot on the all-time global box office chart.

Now, those who pay close attention to the box office numbers will be waiting to see if Deadpool & Wolverine can top Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. While it could be hard for the R-rated movie to crack the all-time top ten list, there’s a good chance it could surpass Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Inside Out 2 Is a Huge Win For Pixar:

Inside Out 2‘s success comes soon after Pixar was hit with major layoffs. It’s been reported that Pixar was looking for a movie to prove that they’re still one of the best in animation. The studio’s chief Pete Docter recently took the opportunity to reaffirm Pixar’s commitment to original stories, telling EW that there won’t be a parade of sequels coming.

“One thing that I think was maybe slightly misinterpreted was the idea that we have to deliver more of what people know and maybe lean away from the personal. All of that’s true to some degree, but I think what we’re always trying to do is find what are the universal things that everybody believes, both in terms of concepts and in terms of life experience,” Docter explained.

“So, for example, I thought [as a kid] my toys came to life. I thought there were monsters that lived in the closet. We’re looking for those kinds of big, universal things that people go, ‘I already know that it’s an original idea, but it’s a concept that I had, too.’ So it’s kind of a sequel in that way,” he continued. “You know what I mean? There’s a limited number of those, so they each have to be done in a very unique way through a specific lens. We want to hold onto that, but we want to make sure that they speak widely.”

