Deadpool & Wolverine Expected To Win Its Sixth Weekend at the Box Office

Last weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine retook the number one spot at the box office. The Marvel Studios film has broken multiple box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and 95% audience score. According to a new report from Variety, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to continue its reign by winning the box office during its sixth weekend in theaters. While that bodes well for the MCU film’s records, it does mean that Labor Day weekend is expected to be slow at the box office.

According to the report, it’s “shaping up to be one of the slowest weekends of the year” at the box office. While Dennis Quaid’s Reagan biopic and Sony and Blumhouse’s Afraid are opening nationwide this weekend, neither project is projected to do well over Labor Day weekend. In fact, returning films such as Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us are expected to earn more. As for Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie is projected to earn $12 million to $13 million over the holiday weekend. Currently, the film has made $577 million in North America and $1.21 billion worldwide.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Become the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2024?

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine may be crushing it at the box office, but it has a ways to go to become the highest-grossing movie of the year thanks to the success of Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Recently, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

It was previously estimated that Deadpool & Wolverine would cap off at $1.2 billion, but it’s possible it might go a bit further. However, Inside Out 2 currently stands at $1.65 billion, so it’s looking like it will remain the top-grossing film of the year.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.