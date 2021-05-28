Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2021

August is almost here and that means another batch of new movies and TV shows is making its way to Disney+. July has seen some big debuts on the Disney-owned service, including Marvel's Black Widow and the Season 1 finale of Loki, but August will bring some excitement of its own to streaming lineups across the country. From classic titles to new and exciting originals, there is a lot look forward to next month. Undoubtedly the biggest new arrival in August is the latest TV show from Marvel Studios, What If...?. Unlike Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this new adventure will be an animated series, telling stories from across the multiverse. What if T'Challa led the Guardians of the Galaxy? What if Peggy Carter was given the super soldier serum? These are the kinds of tales that will be explored in Marvel's newest series. May saw the arrival of Cruella, the live-action villain origin starring Emma Stone. The movie was initially only available with a Premier Access purchase, but it will be made available for free to all subscribers on August 27th. You can check out the full Disney+ August lineup below!

August 4 America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Fit For Service"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "One Brick At A Time"

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2) Short Circuit (Shorts) - All Season 2 Episodes

If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create? Welcome to Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. Season 2 features five all-new short films. Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Clarice shows Chip and Dale a hidden passage to a magical place. / Everyone turns on Chip when they think he is out to attack the park’s beloved Peacock! / Chip becomes entranced by a mysterious and possibly supernatural acorn. Marvel Studios Legends - New Episodes

Marvel Studios Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers. Monsters at Work - "The Vending Machine"

Tylor’s job is threatened when he breaks MIFT’s favorite vending machine on the day Fritz must fire someone due to budget cuts. Meanwhile Mike tries boosting morale at Monsters, Inc. Turner & Hooch - "Diamonds are Furever"

August 6 Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. "Finland’s Midnight Sun"

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode

August 11 Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Front Of The Pack"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Canine Quarantine"

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes What If...? - Series Premiere

What If...? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer. Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Chip and Dale get lost in a bush with no hope of escape! / Chip uses Dale as a test pilot. / Chip and Dale embark on an underwater adventure. Monsters at Work - “Adorable Returns”

Tylor mistakenly allows the banished “Adorable Snowman” to return to Monsters, Inc. Fearing he’ll also be banished, Tylor struggles to get him back before he’s discovered. Meanwhile, Val searches for the secret as to why the snowman was banished in the first place. Turner & Hooch - “In The Line Of Fur”

August 13 Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. "Sharks Gone Rogue" Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode

August 18 Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Pack Attack"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Blind Faith"

The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2) Growing Up Animal - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

The six-episode, intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode sees the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, full of wonder and emotion. Growing Up Animal is the magical story of a mother’s instinct to nurture and her infant’s drive to survive. Diary of a Future President - Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)

Season two of Diary of a Future President continues the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade. Told using the narration of excerpts from Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age 10-episode series and family comedy follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “A Nut You Can't Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Chip bargains with the wrong family of squirrels, now he must pay the price. / Chip’s desire for perfection leads to a less than relaxing vacation. / There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Chip! Monsters at Work - “Little Monsters”

Tylor sees an opportunity to get promoted as Jokester during Mini-Monster Day at Monsters, Inc. when he is paired with Ms. Flint’s daughter. Can he get her to laugh? Turner & Hooch - “Road To Smell Dorado”

Scott, Hooch and Xavier get stuck searching for a fugitive in the quirky small town of El Dorado. What If...? - New Episode

August 25 Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Twin Trouble"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Dogs V Cats"

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale

"Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

A new roommate divides the chipmunks. / Dale’s lie to get Chip to pamper him ends up making his life a complete misery! / Dale desperately needs a hug. Monsters at Work - “Bad Hair Day”

Abandoning his dream of becoming a Jokester, Tylor sets his sights on becoming the perfect MIFTer. But when he loses the sacred hair of David, a former employee, Tylor must get it back before the MIFT team finds out. Turner & Hooch - “The Fur-gitive”

Scott hunts for a dangerous fugitive in the woods; Hooch discovers the suspect has a secret. What If...? - Episode 103

