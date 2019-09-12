Disney+ Launches Early in the Netherlands

While most folks looking forward to the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will have to wait until the November 12th launch date to check out everything the House of Mouse has to offer, one market is already getting to try it out. On Thursday, two months before the official launch of Disney+, the streaming service became available for users in the Netherlands. Perhaps even more exciting than that, folks getting access to the service now are able to use it free of charge.

The early rollout of Disney+ in the Netherlands is actually a free trial, allowing people to get some hands on experience with the program’s layout and content. For the next two months, folks in the Netherlands can stream to their hearts content, on all available devices, and can even download the various titles currently available.

Thomas Ricker, a writer for The Verge, lives in the Netherlands, and wrote all about the free Disney+ trial after downloading the app and browsing around a bit. Like those who got to play around with the Disney+ interface at D23 Expo last month, Ricker writes that the layout of the service is pleasant and the app is incredibly easy to navigate. Ricker does note that Disney+ feels a bit empty compared to a service like Netflix, lacking in the size of its library.

Of course, the quality of what’s on Disney+ is what users will want to pay for. There were 18 total Marvel Studios movies on Disney+ when Ricker logged on to stream, along with a multitude of Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney titles.

There’s no telling if this trial version has the same lineup as the one that will arrive in November, but it includes a roster of 17 4K/HDR titles to stream. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Free Solo, Aladdin, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Mary Poppins Returns, A Wrinkle in Time, Christopher Robin, The Princess Diaries, and The Princess Diaries 2 are all available in 4K.

