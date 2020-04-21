Disney+ Releases New Watch Lists to Celebrate Earth Day
Earth Day is just around the corner and Disney+ is taking the opportunity to help its subscribers explore the world from the comfort of their homes. On Wednesday, April 22nd, the world will celebrate the beauty of nature and our planet with the annual observation of Earth Day. The Disney+ streaming service is home to plenty of movies and TV shows about the world around us, thanks in large part to the acquisition of National Geographic and the work of Disneynature. So if you're looking to learn more about the planet on Earth Day, or just want to spend a little extra time watching animals, Disney+ has you covered.
As is has done multiple times already this month, Disney+ recently released a group of themed watch lists for its subscribers. This new wave of the lists, which are essentially suggested playlists for streaming content, focus solely on the different things Disney+ has to offer in regards to Earth Day.
The five new watch lists are National Park Week, The World of National Geographic, The Wild Adventures of Disneynature, Disney Animal Adventures, and Conservation favorites. If you want something cute and cuddly, perhaps geared towards young kids, the Animal Adventures list is what you'll want to explore. If you're hoping for something more informative the National Geographic or Disneynature lists are more your speed.
Getting excited about all of the Earth Day options on Disney+? Take a look at the full watch lists below!
National Park Week
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Wild Yellowstone
- Earth Live
- America’s National Parks:
- Episode 1 “Olympic”
- Episode 2 “Yosemite”
- Episode 3 “Everglades”
- Episode 4 “Gates of the Arctic”
- Episode 5 “Yellowstone”
- Episode 6 “Saguaro”
- Episode 7 “Grand Canyon”
- Episode 8 “Great Smokey Mountains”
The World of National Geographic
- Before the Flood
- Drain the Oceans
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Great Migrations
- Hostile Planet
- Into the Okavango
- JANE
- Jane Goodall: The Hope (Streaming April 22)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Man Among Cheetahs
- One Strange Rock
- Paradise Islands
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Sharks of Lost Island
- The Flood
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
The Wild Adventures of Disneynature
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born in China
- Chimpanzee
- Diving with Dolphins
- Dolphin Reef
- Elephant
- Ghosts of the Mountains
- In the Footsteps of Elephant
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Penguins
- Penguins: Life on the Edge
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Wings of Life
Disney Animal Adventures
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Bug’s Life
- Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers
- Dumbo
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lion King
- Oliver and Company
- The Aristocats
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Little Mermaid
- The Rescuers
- The Tigger Movie
- The Wild
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Winnie the Pooh
- Zootopia
Conservation Favorites
- Aliens of the Deep
- Avatar
- Bambi
- Brother Bear
- Fantasia
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Flowers and Trees
- Grand Canyonscape
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Pixar IRL Episode 6 “UP: Russell Earns a Badge”
- Pocahontas
- Sacred Planet
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Jungle Book
- The Living Desert
- The Simpsons S8E21 “The Old Man and the Lisa”
- The Suite Life On Deck S1E18 “Splash and Trash”
- The Vanishing Prairie
- Wall-E
- Wizards of Waverly Place S2E19 “Don’t Rain on Justin’s Parade - Earth”
