Disney+ Releases New Watch Lists to Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is just around the corner and Disney+ is taking the opportunity to help its subscribers explore the world from the comfort of their homes. On Wednesday, April 22nd, the world will celebrate the beauty of nature and our planet with the annual observation of Earth Day. The Disney+ streaming service is home to plenty of movies and TV shows about the world around us, thanks in large part to the acquisition of National Geographic and the work of Disneynature. So if you're looking to learn more about the planet on Earth Day, or just want to spend a little extra time watching animals, Disney+ has you covered.

As is has done multiple times already this month, Disney+ recently released a group of themed watch lists for its subscribers. This new wave of the lists, which are essentially suggested playlists for streaming content, focus solely on the different things Disney+ has to offer in regards to Earth Day.

The five new watch lists are National Park Week, The World of National Geographic, The Wild Adventures of Disneynature, Disney Animal Adventures, and Conservation favorites. If you want something cute and cuddly, perhaps geared towards young kids, the Animal Adventures list is what you'll want to explore. If you're hoping for something more informative the National Geographic or Disneynature lists are more your speed.

Getting excited about all of the Earth Day options on Disney+? Take a look at the full watch lists below!