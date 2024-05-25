Trigun Stampede Studio Shares Surprising Godzilla Minus One Connection

Trigun Stampede and Godzilla Minus One are two drastically different fictional tales. While the former focuses on a gunslinging pacifist looking to stop his nefarious brother from wreaking havoc, the latter sees its star wreaking havoc in a post-World War 2 Japan. Little did anime fans suspect that the two universes had a surprising connection, as revealed by Studio Orange at this year's Momocon.

Studio Orange has been one of the biggest anime studios to incorporate CG animation into their offerings. Besides the latest look at the Humanoid Typhoon with Trigun Stampede, the production house is also responsible for fan-favorite anime series including Beastars, Land of The Lustrous, and wouldn't you know it, Godzilla Singular Point. The recent anime series focusing on the world's most popular kaiju isn't the connection between Vash's journey and the recent Academy Award Winning live-action take on Godzilla, but it goes to show how big 'Zilla remains as the kaiju cannot be contained in one medium.

Godzilla Stampede

We here at ComicBook were in attendance at this year's Momocon to learn everything we could from Studio Orange about the creation of Trigun Stampede. While the production house was remiss to discuss Trigun Stampede's Final Phase, they did the art director for the original anime adaptation had a kaiju connection. Art Director Anri JoJo was responsible for creating the Trigun city known as July, who would then go on to join Godzilla Minus One's creative department as a Production Designer. With both stories being wildly different, it goes to show Anri's artistic talent across the board.

If you didn't have the chance to check out Trigun Stampede, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the latest anime focusing on the Planet Gunsmoke, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

