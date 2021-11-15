Disney Execs Reportedly Arguing Over Expanding Disney+ Beyond “Family Friendly” Content

If some Disney executives get their way, Disney+ may expand one day from serving only “family-friendly” content. Since the service was launched two years ago, the streamer has remained true to a classic Disney model, releasing only content that’s suitable for the entirety of the family. That means absolutely no R-rated content is found on the streamer proper unless you live in a market where Star is integrated with the service.

Now, it’s said some Disney executives believe subscription numbers will stagnate unless they make a slight pivot with the streamer’s content output. To remedy that, it’s suggested Disney+ introduce some programming offerings that may not fall in line with the platform’s family-friendly fare.

The report comes from entertainment reporter Dylan Byers, who says current Disney CEO Bob Chapek is one of the main driving forces behind the change, while former CEO and current executive chairman Bob Iger is insisting the company remains family-friendly on Disney+.

“Bob Iger ‘insisted on sticking to the narrow definition,’ one of those sources told me,” Byers writes in his latest blog post. “Chapek ‘intends to expand it,’ but the anxiety among some insiders is that the famously data-driven Chapek lacks the creative vision to do it the right way.”

He adds, “‘Notice that Netflix spends insane amounts and makes a ton of crap,’ the source said. ‘A handful of phenom hits in a giant pile of crud.’ Is that what Disney wants for Disney+?”

Interestingly enough, Iger previously committed to releasing R-rated content outside of Disney+, especially when it comes to something along the likes of the Deadpool franchise. Since Iger’s comments, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed Deadpool 3 will be both R-rated and set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige shared.

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”