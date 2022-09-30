Hocus Pocus 2 Poster and Stills Released by Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 has released a poster and some stills from the highly-anticipated Disney+ movie. The company already dropped a trailer for the film this morning. But, they weren't done dishing on everything Hocus Pocus. Halloween is coming up quickly as we enter the full meat of summer. However, Disney+ fans have been looking forward to this follow-up for more than a year now. A group of young girls takes center stage in the sequel. It turns out that performing a ritual to re-awaken the Sanderson sisters probably wasn't the best idea. The trio is back and those kids are going to have to run for it. Not a ton is known about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 yet. But, the hype still remains at a fever pitch. Look at the poster and more down below.

Here's how Disney is describing the movie: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

"Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froyan Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers."

Are you loving what you've seen of Hocus Pocus 2? Let us know down in the comments!