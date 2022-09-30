Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date on Disney+ Officially Confirmed

✖

Fans have known for quite some time that the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus was slated to be debuting on Disney+ in time for the Halloween season, though we haven't known exactly when we could expect it, with the streamer confirming this week that Hocus Pocus 2 is currently slated to premiere on September 30th. While this streamer might not be known for delivering audiences unsettling content, it's become a go-to destination for family-friendly seasonal offerings to get into the spooky spirit, with this Hocus Pocus sequel likely being only one of many exciting projects being unveiled on the service in September and October.

The new film is described, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones are all returning for the effort, with the Sanderson sisters being revived once again to set their sights on teens Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo). Other franchise newcomers include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," director Anne Fletcher shared in a statement last fall. "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

While fans are surely excited that the Sanderson sisters will be returning, we're also left to wonder if other members of the original cast could return, like Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, or Thora Birch. We surely can't rule out nods to these characters entirely, but both Shaw and Birch have implied that won't be appearing in the new film.

Check out Hocus Pocus 2 when it lands on Disney+ on September 30th.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!