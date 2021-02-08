New Disney+ and Hulu Trailer Released for Super Bowl 2021

A brand new trailer for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+just premiered during Super Bowl 2021, featuring brand new looks at shows like WandaVision, The Great, and many more series coming and films coming to the streaming service later this year. Disney+ has managed to make a major impact among subscribers with series such as Star Wars: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as the debuts of original Pixar films like Soul and Onward. That's set to continue with the debuts of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and The Book of Boba Fett coming in 2021.

Disney+ will offer a ton of major content for Marvel and Star Wars fans in the future. We already know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also received a brand new trailer during the Super Bowl.

We'll also be getting new episodes of WandaVision for the next month, as well as Marvel series like Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel. The Star Wars universe will also expand with projects like The Book of Boba Fett, which will lead into the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

But with so many new series coming from Marvel Studios over the next couple years, some fans are worried that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could run the risk of overexposure. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about that possibility but downplayed any fears of wearing out Marvel's welcome among fans.

"Because the Marvel rights were separated among multiple studios, there would be multiple Marvel movies a year. There was one year when there were three in one summer," said Feige during an interview with Deadline. "The question was, 'Whoa, how is this going to last? How is this going to survive?' And my answer then, when I had no control over anything, was: 'As long as they're different, as long as they're unique and some of the characters might crossover and the Marvel logo is at the front.'"

So far Marvel has earned a lot of praise for their first live-action series in WandaVision, while Star Wars has received massive success for The Mandalorian. Now that Disney is branching out with shows like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and more, it looks like they're embracing the future on their streaming service.