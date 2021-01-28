The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Gets New Teaser Trailer and Disney+ Premiere Date

The Ducks are flying together to Disney+! A sequel TV series to The Mighty Ducks has been in the works for a while now, and fans got their first look at what's to come during the Disney Investor Day presentation back in December. On Thursday morning, however, Disney peeled back the curtain even further, releasing a brand new teaser trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. You can watch the new trailer in the video above!

In addition to unveiling the new footage, Disney announced an official premiere date for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The series will premiere on Friday, March 26th, on Disney+. The first season of the series will consist of 10 total episodes, and will likely be released in a weekly format, just like the other Disney+ original shows.

Emilio Estevez returns to once again play Coach Bombay in Game Changers, which takes place nearly 30 years after the original Mighty Ducks film. Lauren Graham stars in the new series as Alex, whose son was cut from the iconic Ducks team and decides to form a new team for her son and his friends. The series also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayan Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez said in a statement late last year. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

Are you excited about the new Mighty Ducks series on Disney+? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!