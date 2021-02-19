Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in February 2021

February is just a couple of weeks away, and that means new movies and TV shows are making their way to all of your favorite streaming services, including Disney+. While the library on Disney+ is much smaller than the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime, and it changes much less often than its competitors, Disney prides itself in the quality of its lineup, and is constantly working on bringing more of its popular titles to the service. In February, we'll see a couple of classic titles arriving on Disney+, as well as some new originals that people have been looking forward to.

After premiering this month, WandaVision will continue releasing new episodes on Disney+ throughout the month of February. Each Friday of the month will see a brand new episode debut, diving deeper into the mystery of Wanda Maximoff, Vision, and the town of Westview. February will also see the release of the Disney+ original film Flora & Ulysses.

As far as classics go, Disney+ subscribers are always hoping to see more Muppet content come to the streamer. This week, Disney+ announced that all five seasons of The Muppet Show would be available on the service beginning February 19th.

You can check out the full roster of Disney+ February additions below!