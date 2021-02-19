Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in February 2021
February is just a couple of weeks away, and that means new movies and TV shows are making their way to all of your favorite streaming services, including Disney+. While the library on Disney+ is much smaller than the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime, and it changes much less often than its competitors, Disney prides itself in the quality of its lineup, and is constantly working on bringing more of its popular titles to the service. In February, we'll see a couple of classic titles arriving on Disney+, as well as some new originals that people have been looking forward to.
After premiering this month, WandaVision will continue releasing new episodes on Disney+ throughout the month of February. Each Friday of the month will see a brand new episode debut, diving deeper into the mystery of Wanda Maximoff, Vision, and the town of Westview. February will also see the release of the Disney+ original film Flora & Ulysses.
As far as classics go, Disney+ subscribers are always hoping to see more Muppet content come to the streamer. This week, Disney+ announced that all five seasons of The Muppet Show would be available on the service beginning February 19th.
You can check out the full roster of Disney+ February additions below!
February 5 (Library Titles)
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
February 5 (Disney+ Originals)
WandaVision - New Episode
WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer
February 12 (Library Titles)
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
February 12 (Disney+ Originals)
WandaVision - New Episode
Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch
A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.
February 19 (Library Titles)
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (s1)
The Muppet Show (s2)
The Muppet Show (s3)
The Muppet Show (s4)
The Muppet Show (s5)
February 19 (Disney+ Originals)
Flora & Ulysses - Film Premiere
Disney's Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.
WandaVision - New Episode
February 26 (Library Titles)
Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (s1)
Disney Pair of Kings (s2)
Disney Pair of Kings (s3)
Disney Roll it Back (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)
Mickey Go Local (s1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
February 26 (Disney+ Originals)
Myth: A Frozen Tale - Premiere
In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.
WandaVision - New Episode
