The Muppet Show Is Finally Coming to Disney+

It's time to play the music and light the lights, because the Muppets are finally bringing their iconic TV series to Disney+. On Tuesday, Disney announced that all five seasons of The Muppet Show would be coming to the streaming service next month. Fans have been hoping to see The Muppet Show on Disney+ at some point, given that some of its episodes have been hard to find over the years. They'll finally get the chance to stream the full series on Disney+ on Friday, February 19th.

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are going to be made available on Disney+ next month. Previously, only the first three seasons of the show were available on any kind of home entertainment release. So quite a few folks will be able to watch and experience the complete series for the first time.

The variety talk series first debuted in 1976, and featured a horde of beloved celebrity guests. Stars that appeared on The Muppet Show include Steve Martin, Mark Hamill, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, Alice Cooper, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, and Gene Kelly.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Disney+ has become a hub for Muppet content since it launched in late 2019. The streamer already plays home to many of the Muppet films, including Muppet Treasure Island and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Last year saw the debut of the new series Muppets Now.

Are you looking forward to binging every season of The Muppet Show when it arrives on Disney+ next month? Let us know in the comments!