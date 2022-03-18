Disney+ Hit Continues to Dominate Netflix in Movie Streaming Charts

We may not talk about Bruno, but everyone in the country is still talking about Encanto. The hit Disney animation film delivered solid numbers at the box office back in November but has become an absolute phenomenon since being added to Disney+ on Christmas Eve. Encanto quickly rose to the top of the streaming charts and has shown virtually no signs of slowing down over the last couple of months. The latest streaming ratings still show Encanto as the most popular film on any streaming service.

On Thursday, Nielsen posted the US streaming numbers from the week of February 14th to February 20th. During that time, Encanto was the most-watched movie in all of streaming by an incredibly wide margin. The Disney film was viewed for more than 1.2 billion minutes during that week. The next closest film was St. Vincent on Netflix, which was viewed for 411 million minutes, about a third of Encanto‘s numbers in that same span.

What’s potentially even more impressive is how little drop-off there is in Encanto viewership from week to week. According to Nielsen’s metrics, Encanto was viewed for 1.3 billion minutes the week of February 7th.

There’s about to be even more Encanto over the next couple of weeks, as if the film on its own hasn’t been popular enough. Disney announced that a sing-a-long version of is being added to Disney+ on Friday, an effort that will be followed later this year with sing-a-long versions of Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and other films. At the end of the month, at this year’s Academy Awards, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be performed live for the very first time.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.