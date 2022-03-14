Disney+ Adding Sing-Along Versions of Encanto, Other Musicals

There is no stopping Encanto. The Disney Animated movie has been an enormous hit ever since it was added to Disney+ on Christmas Eve, dominating the streaming charts every week. Well, that train isn’t about to slow down any time soon. Disney+ has just announced that another version of Encanto is being added to its lineup this week, as part of a new initiative to allow fans to sing along to the songs of their favorite Disney musicals.

On Monday, Disney announced that a sing-along version of Encanto is being added to Disney+ on Friday, March 18th. This will allow fans to sing along with songs like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” with the words helping them out on-screen. For parents that thought they might be nearing the end of the endless stream of Encanto music in the house, it seems the party is just getting started.

In addition to Encanto, Disney is giving quite a few other musical titles the sing-along treatment in the near future. The House of Mouse announced that Frozen, Frozen 2, and both versions of Beauty and the Beast will all be getting sing-along editions added to Disney+ by the end of 2022. Disney has re-released sing-along versions of certain films in theaters before, so utilizing streaming for this same purpose shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

