Disney+ Pulls Peter Pan, Dumbo, And More From Kids Profiles Due To Negative Depictions

Disney+ keeps rolling out new content, and all of it continues to be family-friendly. There's also a special kids profile option on the service, and if you have it set up you will notice a few classic Disney films can no longer be found on those profiles. Those films include some pretty big names too, with films including Peter Pan, Dumbo, Aristocats, and more. As for the reason why, some older Disney films have been updated with content advisory notices for various reasons, and if an advisory has been added to a film then it will no longer be discoverable on kids' profiles. Disney's stories matter section on the website reveals the specific reasons these projects have received advisories, pointing out some racial stereotypes and references to other negative depictions and concepts (via 1011 Now).

You can find the reasoning for each film below.

Aristocats - The cat is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth. He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks. This portrayal reinforces the “perpetual foreigner” stereotype, while the film also features lyrics that mock the Chinese language and culture such as “Shanghai, Hong Kong, Egg Foo Young. Fortune cookie always wrong.”

Dumbo - The crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations. The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. In “The Song of the Roustabouts,” faceless Black workers toil away to offensive lyrics like “When we get our pay, we throw our money all away.”

Peter Pan - The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions. It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as “redskins,” an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes, a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery.

Swiss Family Robinson - The pirates who antagonize the Robinson family are portrayed as a stereotypical foreign menace. Many appear in “yellow face” or “brown face” and are costumed in an exaggerated and inaccurate manner with top knot hairstyles, queues, robes and overdone facial make-up and jewelry, reinforcing their barbarism and “otherness.” They speak in an indecipherable language, presenting a singular and racist representation of Asian and Middle Eastern peoples.

You can still find the films on Disney+, just not if a kids profile is active.