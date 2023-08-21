Disney+'s The Mandalorian will be available to own on 4K and Blu-ray steelbooks this December.

This is the Way. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment announced Monday it will release Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Marvel Studios' Loki and WandaVision for the first time on 4K UHD and Blu-ray as a series of steelbooks. Available in December, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian are getting the physical media treatment with brand-new steelbook packaging and artwork designed by illustrator and painter Attila Szarka. The Disney+ steelbooks feature never-before-seen bonus features and come complete with collectible concept art cards — and you can get the first look below.

Loki season 1 will be available September 26th, followed by WandaVision on November 28th and The Mandalorian season 1 and season 2 on December 12th. Pre-orders will begin on August 28th.

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season contains all eight episodes of the live-action Star Wars series' first season from creator Jon Favreau, which introduces the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Force-sensitive child called Grogu. Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season collects the entire eight-episode second season, featuring appearances by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

Each two-disc set includes three concept art cards and features artwork depicting the titular Mandalorian and Grogu. Disney has not yet announced a steelbook for season 3 of The Mandalorian, which premiered in March and concluded in April.

While the specifications for The Mandalorian 4K and Blu-ray discs are TBA, the details are expected to be similar to the Loki set (which detailed its special features here). The Loki 4K UHD contains two 100 GB 4K Ultra HD discs, while the Blu-ray contains a pair of 50 GB discs; audio options include English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital (4K); English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital (Blu-ray). Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray sets offer English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

The series spawned the spin-offs The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, all set within the timeline of The Mandalorian.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream now on Disney+. Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season and Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season are available to own for the first time on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on December 12th.