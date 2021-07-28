The Streamer: Disney Lands Dave Bautista As Spokesperson for New Streaming Bundle
The Streamer is here. Hours after Disney's social accounts mysteriously started teasing "The Streamer," the Mouse revealed the fabled being is actually Dave Bautista — and he's promoting the company's bundle of streaming services. Putting a name to the bundle, Disney launched the new marketing campaign by hosting a three-hour live stream...of an actual stream out in the wild.
Just a man, his stream, and his snacks. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/XhQ0gOvOh3— The Streamer (@TheStreamer) July 28, 2021
There are two different options for Disney's bundled package, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For $13.99, you can get all three services with an ad-supported version of Hulu. For $19.99, you get the same three services, but Hulu comes without ads.
As you might expect, fans hoping for a classic reveal via the standard Disney Investor Call or Hall H presentation were left disappointed, and you can see what everyone's saying below.
3 HOURS! 3 HOURS OF WATER FLOWING, FOR DAVE BATISTA TRYING TO GET YOU TO A BUY SERVICE THAT NO ONE NEEDS?— HeavyTanker1945 (@HTanker1945) July 28, 2021
Pretty sure all this accomplished was making sure most people will never tune into another Disney+ livestream lol— Deduede (@Haschbox) July 28, 2021
people really thought something huge was gonna happen but they just wasted 3 hours for nothing 😭.— John | Hawkeye era (@johnlovesfilms) July 28, 2021
ARE YOU KIDDING ME 3 HOURS FOR THIS— Adam Aoun (@AdamAoun7) July 28, 2021
why is this the complete OPPOSITE of what i was expecting and hoping for...— XSET Vrax (@Vraxooo) July 28, 2021
3 HOURS AND WE GET A 1 MIN AD OF DAVE BAUTISTA LMAOOO YALL ARE INSANE— e saw bw! ۞ (@strangeavengers) July 28, 2021
Drax just pulled an Agatha All Along pic.twitter.com/sfiBtO8ikn— "Let's Set It Off"...For The Summer! (@BrandonBurney12) July 28, 2021