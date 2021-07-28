The Streamer: Disney Lands Dave Bautista As Spokesperson for New Streaming Bundle

By Adam Barnhardt

The Streamer is here. Hours after Disney's social accounts mysteriously started teasing "The Streamer," the Mouse revealed the fabled being is actually Dave Bautista — and he's promoting the company's bundle of streaming services. Putting a name to the bundle, Disney launched the new marketing campaign by hosting a three-hour live stream...of an actual stream out in the wild.

There are two different options for Disney's bundled package, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For $13.99, you can get all three services with an ad-supported version of Hulu. For $19.99, you get the same three services, but Hulu comes without ads.

As you might expect, fans hoping for a classic reveal via the standard Disney Investor Call or Hall H presentation were left disappointed, and you can see what everyone's saying below.

