Disney’s Encanto Opening Day Box Office Numbers Are Out

It’s Thanksgiving, which means some movies hit theaters on Wednesday this week. One such movie was Encanto, Disney’s latest animated feature which features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana). The movie follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in the wondrous, charmed titular place. According to a press release, within the movie, “each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.”

According to Deadline, the movie opened to $7.5 million yesterday. Encanto‘s takeaway isn’t a great start for the Disney flick, earning even less than The Good Dinosaur, which made $9.76 million on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving back in 2015. Currently, Encanto‘s projected take for its opening weekend will be $26.1 million over three days and $38.6 million over days.

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel in the film, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as Uncle Bruno.

“I was so pumped to be asked to the party,” Leguizamo said in a statement. “Lin-Manuel [Miranda] wrote me a rap, and I flipped out! Plus, this is such a beautiful story set in Colombia. It’s a first in so many ways. The magic is enchanting, the comedy is so sharp, and the world created is irresistible.”

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz previously said. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much….I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride. As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.”

Encanto is now playing theaters.