Disney's Hercules Fans Shocked By TikTok Comments

Disney's Hercules is going to be inspired by TikTok according to the producers of the project. Joe and Anthony Russo are on deck to deliver the latest live-action Disney adaptation. Variety spoke to the directors about their approach and what they said sent social media into a tailspin. With more audiences used to the social media platform, playing to those expectations is one way to adapt the story. But, potential viewers think the idea is misguided at best until they see any proof of concept. Check out the comment right here.

"a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution," Russo began. "I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film. Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation."

"There are questions about how you translate it as a musical," Russo added. "Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical."

