Disney's Hercules Fans Shocked By TikTok Comments
Disney's Hercules is going to be inspired by TikTok according to the producers of the project. Joe and Anthony Russo are on deck to deliver the latest live-action Disney adaptation. Variety spoke to the directors about their approach and what they said sent social media into a tailspin. With more audiences used to the social media platform, playing to those expectations is one way to adapt the story. But, potential viewers think the idea is misguided at best until they see any proof of concept. Check out the comment right here.
"a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution," Russo began. "I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film. Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation."
DISNEY's Live-Action HERCULES Is a TIKTOK-Inspired Musical, Says Producer JOE RUSSO https://t.co/7HmWRmwMCV pic.twitter.com/7aroQBFzGE— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) November 2, 2022
"There are questions about how you translate it as a musical," Russo added. "Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical."
Do you think the idea is wild? Let us know down below!
That's the idea
Hercules is one of my favorite movies of all time so I won’t be watching whatever this is.
The movie is perfect just the way it is and doesn’t need a reboot or update.
Animation is an incredible medium and shouldn’t be viewed as lesser than live action. https://t.co/J3FnToE1v3 pic.twitter.com/pNGOBCG5NA— Matches Malone 🦇 (@cell_0801) November 2, 2022
My word
hercules when meg is dying pic.twitter.com/4oHzhKBBnu https://t.co/zeZ4H2craY— wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 2, 2022
People are tired
A Hercules live action tiktok inspired musical…Hollywood just bored at this point pic.twitter.com/JXEi0HCloi— Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) November 2, 2022
Scarlet Witch W
“Live Action Hercules inspired by TikTok” pic.twitter.com/fFARWbIbpk— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ (@giselleb1234) November 2, 2022
So many bangers
The Hercules Movie : https://t.co/cpYOMDl9Et pic.twitter.com/7h4HM3wdCi— GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 2, 2022
Jokes write themselves
Megara realizing she’s falling in love in Live Action Hercules: pic.twitter.com/9Stq6I0KKG— paul (@paulswhtn) November 2, 2022
I'm good
Another reason for me to never watch Hercules https://t.co/LI8N4pcdhD— Justin Reece (@KyloReece) November 2, 2022
LOL
when I see Hercules hit the whoa pic.twitter.com/KAv4d7NXZW— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) November 2, 2022