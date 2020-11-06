Disney's Updated Movie Release Calendar for 2021 and Beyond

Today saw The Walt Disney Company pull up their stakes for the only high-profile feature film releases they had set for the rest of 2020, pushing back both Free Guy and Death on the Nile from a December 2020 release. Free Guy was set to be released on December 11th, and Death on the Nile was set to hit theaters on December 18th. New release dates for either film have not yet been decided but the studio has released a full list of their feature film release calendar from now (with one film set for 2020) all the way through 2028. You can find the full calendar below!

One of the biggest surprises for Disney's slate of to-be-released movies is that so few of their titles have made the leap directly to streaming. While other studios have been offloading films to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, Disney has only put one of their unreleased movies on Disney+ as of yet, debuting the live-action Mulan remake at an additional cost on the service. The new Pixar movie Soul will be the next film that was scheduled to be released in theaters that instead will debut on streaming, arriving on Christmas Day at no additional charge.

We would also be remiss to forget the filmed performance of Hamilton that was moved to Disney+ over a year before its theatrical debut, but Disney continues to stake their claim on theatrical exhibition for most of their slate since that's where the billion dollar grosses exclusively lost. As Disney CEO Bob said previously, "We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at."

Though things are no doubt going to change once again as movies continue to be delayed and release dates continue to shuffle, the full feature film release schedule for Walt Disney Studios' entire slate can be found below.