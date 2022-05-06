Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals an MCU Easter Egg

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The doctors are in. A Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene has surfaced online, flashing back to before the events of 2016's Doctor Strange. In the deleted scene included on the Blu-ray release, titled "A Great Team," renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and colleague Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) discuss their groundbreaking Strange-Palmer Method with WHiH News — the MCU news network that has appeared in multiple Marvel movies and series, including Iron Man 2, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the deleted scene below.

WHiH dates back to 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Its broadcasts are visible in such films as Black Widow and Eternals, Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and such Marvel Television series as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Daredevil.

"I think we make a great team," Christine says in the video interview with WHiH. "Stephen's one of the best surgeons alive—" Dr. Strange interjects with a correction: "I'm the best, actually. I mean, aside from you."



"Nice save," Christine replies.

Doctor Strange 2 reunites the ex-couple years later at Christine's wedding, where Dr. Palmer explains why her romantic relationship with Dr. Strange never worked out: "You have to be the one holding the knife. I always respected you for it, but I couldn't love you for it." They reunite again — this time in another universe — when Earth-616 Strange meets the Christine Palmer of Earth-838, a variant who works with the Illuminati.

"A Great Team" is one of three deleted scenes included on the Doctor Strange 2 Blu-ray and digital release. Watch another deleted scene featuring street pizza vendor Pizza Poppa (Sam Raimi regular Bruce Campbell, making a cameo appearance), who has more cut footage in deleted scenes titled "Pizza Poppa" and "It's Not Permanent."

Other extras include:



Method to the Madness: "Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi."

Introducing America Chavez: "In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU:

Constructing the Multiverse: "Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Charlize Theron as Clea.

Doctor Strange 2 releases on 4K UHD Blu-ray and DVD on July 26. Watch now on Disney+.