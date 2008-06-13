WandaVision Easter Egg Brings Back Marvel Group Introduced in The Incredible Hulk

✖

WandaVision returned this week with its fourth episode on Disney+. As the title implies, "We Interrupt This Program" breaks away from the sitcom-like fantasy that Scarlet Witch and Vision are inhabiting (which means no commercial this week) to show what's happening outside of the Westview community, confirming SWORD's involvement, Jimmy Woo as the voice on the radio, and Monica Rambeau all-grown-up. The episode also brings back a Marvel Cinematic Universe organization introduced in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, and that has been featured in Marvel television shows across platforms. That organization is WHIH World News, a news network that has covered some of the MCU's most significant battles and events.

In the network's MCU debut, a WHIH reporter coined the phrase "incredible Hulk" while reporting on Hulk's conflict with the military at Culver University. WHIH reporter Chess Roberts covered the opening of the Stark Expo in Iron Man 2. Marvel Studios also used WHIH in marketing for several of its other films, setting up social media accounts for WHIH Newsfront. Those accounts haven't been active since 2016.

After that, WHIH became one of the few elements thought bound all of Marvel's projects together even after a rift began to form between the film and television continuities. WHIH appeared in several Agents of SHIELD episodes through the show's fifth season and showed up in Inhumans' only season. The Netflix shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher also featured WHIH. Lastly, the network appeared in the first two seasons of Runaways on Hulu.

In WandaVision, WHIH appears again when Monica Rambeau returns to SWORD headquarters. The televisions in the building's entrance are tuned to a WHIH report on people returning from the blip. It seems that WHIH will continue to be part of the glue that binds the Marvel Cinematic Universe together as the shared universe continues to develop on Disney+.

What did you think about this week's episode of WandaVision? Are you happy to see WHIH World News continuing to appear in the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments section. WandaVision debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.

