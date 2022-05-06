Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray Special Features Revealed

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ later this month, but if you're holding out for the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD, you can own a physical copy of the latest Marvel film on July 26th. The Doctor Strange sequel promises to have some exciting bonus content ranging from deleted scenes to a commentary by director Sam Raimi and more.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray will also include a gag reel and some featurettes, which you can read about below:

Method to the Madness: "Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi."

Introducing America Chavez: "In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU:

Constructing the Multiverse: "Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

You can read a description of the deleted scenes here:

A Great Team: "A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity."

Pizza Poppa: "Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends."

It's Not Permanent: "Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter."

As for the movie's commentary, Raimi will be joined by producer Richie Palmer and writer Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ on June 22nd and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th.