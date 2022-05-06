Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Reveals New Look at the MCU Illuminati

The Illuminati will see you now in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.

New Doctor Strange 2 merchandise now for sale on Amazon includes apparel assembling the shadowy Illuminati, available in a T-shirt or tank top version. See the design below.

(Photo: Marvel)

In Multiverse of Madness, Reed Richards and the Illuminati warn Earth-616's Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) that traversing the multiverse with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) risks an incursion: an event that occurs when the boundary between two universes erodes, and they collide — destroying one, or both, entirely. But the greater threat to the Illuminati is a dreamwalking Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who gruesomely murders all but one of the team's members.

"That was the madness of the multiverse to me, really," screenwriter Michael Waldron previously told Variety. "You introduced this superhero team that makes the audience feel like they're finally safe, and then the Scarlet Witch eviscerates them. It was a great way to knock the audience off their feet. And then hopefully, you spend the rest of the movie terrified of Wanda and what she's capable of."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on Disney+ and is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.

Pre-order the Doctor Strange 2 exclusive steelbook at Best Buy, the standard 4K UHD Blu-ray edition Blu-ray, the standard Blu-ray at Best Buy, and the standard edition DVD.

