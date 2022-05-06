Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Featuring Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa Released

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.

"#DoctorStrange beware! In this exclusive deleted scene, the true villain of the multiverse is born. His name? The Pizza Papa 🍕 Pick up #DoctorStrange2 on Vudu today 👇," Fandango tweeted. Check out the extra Campbell footage below:

"I can't believe I made it into the movie," Campbell previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I used to joke that Benedict Cumberbatch wasn't sure he was going to be in the movie because they were constantly reworking the storyline and Sam had to shoot additional stuff that wasn't in the original script, so it's a shell game."

"You know, the only criteria I ever need is that the character has to be pivotal," Campbell added. "In the first Spider-Man, I named Spider-Man. In the second one, I'm the only character to defeat Spider-Man by not letting him into the theater. And in Spider-Man 3, he comes to the maître d' for help with his proposal to Mary Jane ... How many superheroes come to mortals for help? Like, zero. So, I set a precedent. And if you do put me in there, it'll change the movie forever. Sam is aware that I've made his movies iconic."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details can be found here.