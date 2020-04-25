Doctor Strange Fans Disappointed That Sequel Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Earlier today Marvel fans weren't super surprised to find out that Sony Pictures has officially delayed the release of the upcoming Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. Originally set to arrive on July 16, 2021, the yet-to-be-titled film has been delayed until November 5, 2021. Some may have thought that release date sounded familiar because it's the release date Marvel Studios slotted Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness into after initially delaying it earlier this month. Naturally Marvel Studios can't have two movies be released on the same day (at least....not yet), so that means the highly anticipated Strange sequel has been delayed again, and fans aren't handling it well.

There are a number of reasons Marvel fans were so excited for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness in particular because it would mark the end of the gap between Strange's first film and his own solo follow-up. The original Doctor Strange arrived in 2016 with the new movie now debuting almost six years later, the longest gap between any MCU movie and its sequel. Furthermore, the film will see ar Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff return to the big screen, teaming up with the titular doctor; and not to mention none other than Spider-Man director himself Sam Raimi will step behind the camera as the director.

All that in mind, we've collected the best reactions to Doctor Strange's latest delay, which has left many fans forlorn about the wait they'll have to endure between now and the sequel.