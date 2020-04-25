Doctor Strange Fans Disappointed That Sequel Has Been Delayed Yet Again
Earlier today Marvel fans weren't super surprised to find out that Sony Pictures has officially delayed the release of the upcoming Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. Originally set to arrive on July 16, 2021, the yet-to-be-titled film has been delayed until November 5, 2021. Some may have thought that release date sounded familiar because it's the release date Marvel Studios slotted Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness into after initially delaying it earlier this month. Naturally Marvel Studios can't have two movies be released on the same day (at least....not yet), so that means the highly anticipated Strange sequel has been delayed again, and fans aren't handling it well.
There are a number of reasons Marvel fans were so excited for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness in particular because it would mark the end of the gap between Strange's first film and his own solo follow-up. The original Doctor Strange arrived in 2016 with the new movie now debuting almost six years later, the longest gap between any MCU movie and its sequel. Furthermore, the film will see ar Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff return to the big screen, teaming up with the titular doctor; and not to mention none other than Spider-Man director himself Sam Raimi will step behind the camera as the director.
All that in mind, we've collected the best reactions to Doctor Strange's latest delay, which has left many fans forlorn about the wait they'll have to endure between now and the sequel.
Unbelievable, truly
I cant believe we got Spider-Man 2 last year and were getting a new one next year, but Doctor Strange had his first film 4 years ago and his second one is coming out in 2 years I cant believe this.— grace ⭕ (@theonegrxce) April 25, 2020
Gauntlet: Thrown.
they really moved doctor strange wanda team up just to make yet another boring tom holland spider man movie pic.twitter.com/OJZ9leO1ue— 🕸 (@lgbtkweenrey) April 25, 2020
Just hanging around
Me waiting doctor strange 2 release in march 2022 after one year delayed pic.twitter.com/Sw1guY9NX6— j. (@ironstrge) April 25, 2020
Hold onto your phone
SPIDER MAN 3 HAS BEEN DELAYED TO NOVEMBER 5 2021, THE SAME DAY MULTIVERSE IN MADNESS IS SUPPOSED TO COME OUT SO NOW THAT IS DELAYED TO MARCH 25 2022 😭😭😭😭😭😭 WE CANT HAVE SHIT IN THIS HOUSE pic.twitter.com/XEiWA5UPFf— Trisha ⧗ (@romanoffnparker) April 24, 2020
He'll be back
anyway. devastated.— duskybatfishgirl (@duskybatfishgrl) April 25, 2020
but happy by the fact we follow the best hero. i knew it in the 1980s and still know it now. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/zBTjsBVSSW
A heavy toll indeed
Spider-Man 3, Into the Spider-Verse 2, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness really all got delayed during the same day pic.twitter.com/DKYqBooUSF— MG (@mgonmovies) April 25, 2020
It's awful!
Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 are being delayed till 2022 pic.twitter.com/DljWwLzB8j— ⎊ sᴛᴇᴘʜ ➐ (@fuckn_marvel) April 25, 2020
Just gonna lay here
When you realise #DoctorStrange 2 has been moved all the way back to March 2022. #MARVEL pic.twitter.com/mARcajMGxF— Marvel Fandom (@TheMarvelFandom) April 24, 2020
He was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it's all connected!
Hearing about Doctor Strange 2 being pushed back mood pic.twitter.com/1i1KotkXmO— and the universe said I love you (@ya_boi_jakob) April 24, 2020
Some looked on the bright side though
so thor 4, doctor strange 2, black panther 2 and captain marvel are all releasing in the same year? a win pic.twitter.com/bHAm0nmNiF— 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚 ♡ (@thorthunders) April 24, 2020
