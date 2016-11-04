Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Speaks Out on Abandoning the Sequel

✖

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is speaking out on abandoning the sequel. Ever since news of the filmmaker leaving the series broke, fans have had a hard time understanding what went wrong. Marvel Studios and Derrickson have been adamant that there were some creative differences between them. Now, the director is clearing the air on Twitter for those still wondering. He mentions that he’s the Executive Producer on In the Multiverse of Madness. He made that choice and seems content with how things went with his decision. The Doctor Strange director is looking forward to making The Black Phone for Universal and Blumhouse. If he was looking to make something a bit scarier, he got his wish. So, that clears a ton of the confusion up for people who haven’t been keeping a tab on all of this over the summer. Check out the Tweet down below:

I’m not an MCU source anymore. I’m just a distant Executive Producer on (the great) Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel— a choice I made and am hella happy with. I’m now making @joe_hill’s The Black Phone for @UniversalPics and @blumhouse, adapted by me & @Massawyrm. 🤘🏻👁🤘🏻 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 26, 2020

When the director stepped away, Marvel put out a statement to clarify and confirm the news of their separation.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” they wrote, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” Derrickson previously directed the first Doctor Strange movie in 2017.

Derrickson actually said this about the prospect of directing the sequel during the Comic-Con announcement.

"If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film."

"I mean, there are horrifying sequences in [Raiders of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist," Feige said during a recent Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. "These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, 'We need another [rating].' But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."

